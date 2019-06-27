39m ago
Trump Wants Census Delay After Citizenship Question Blocked
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday he has asked lawyers to delay the U.S. census after the Supreme Court put on hold his administration’s plan to include a citizenship question in the survey next year.
“Can anyone really believe that as a great Country, we are not able the ask whether or not someone is a Citizen. Only in America!” Trump tweeted.
Earlier Thursday, the Supreme Court said the Commerce Department’s explanation for adding the citizenship question "seems to have been contrived."
The court left open a path that might still let the question be added, but that would require the government to move quickly with a new justification -- and to win what would certainly be a new court fight.
The divided court said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s explanation -- that the citizenship question would help the Justice Department enforce the Voting Rights Act -- couldn’t be squared with the evidence about its motivations.
