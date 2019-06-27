(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday he has asked lawyers to delay the U.S. census after the Supreme Court put on hold his administration’s plan to include a citizenship question in the survey next year.

“Can anyone really believe that as a great Country, we are not able the ask whether or not someone is a Citizen. Only in America!” Trump tweeted.

Earlier Thursday, the Supreme Court said the Commerce Department’s explanation for adding the citizenship question "seems to have been contrived."

The court left open a path that might still let the question be added, but that would require the government to move quickly with a new justification -- and to win what would certainly be a new court fight.

The divided court said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s explanation -- that the citizenship question would help the Justice Department enforce the Voting Rights Act -- couldn’t be squared with the evidence about its motivations.

