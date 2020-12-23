(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration asked a court to toss out a lawsuit by WeChat users challenging restrictions in the U.S. on the Chinese-owned messaging app.The long-shot request comes three months after the WeChat users persuaded a judge to temporarily block the restrictions that President Donald Trump announced in August. The administration is appealing that ruling and a hearing is set in January.Trump has cited national security concerns about the Chinese government’s ability to access data through the app. The administration argues U.S. courts doesn’t have jurisdiction to block the restrictions because the president and Congress control national-security policy.Claims by WeChat users that the president’s restrictions infringe on freedom of speech and free exercise of religion should be dismissed, the administration argued in a court filing.The case is U.S. WeChat Users Alliance v. Trump, 20-cv-5910, U.S. District Court, District of Northern California (San Francisco).

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.