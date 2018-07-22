Trump Warns Iran's Rouhani to ‘Never, Ever Threaten' the U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump warned Iran that it faced “CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SEEN’ if its leadership threatened the U.S.

The president said late Sunday in a tweet addressed directly to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that the U.S. was “NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH.” “BE CAUTIOUS!” he said.

The warning was reminiscent of Trump’s threat to unleash “fire and fury” last year in comments directed toward North Korea.

