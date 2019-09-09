(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said the U.S. should be “very careful” about allowing into the U.S. people from the Bahamas displaced by Hurricane Dorian, saying there could be “some very bad people,” including gang members and drug dealers.

“We have to be very careful. Everybody needs totally proper documentation,” Trump told reporters on Monday when asked whether the U.S. is requiring visas for people affected by the storm.

He added: “I don’t want to allow people that weren’t supposed to be in the Bahamas to come into the United States, including some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very, very bad drug dealers. So we are going to be very, very strong on that.”

Trump’s comments came shortly after his Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, Mark Morgan, said he thought it was a good idea to grant temporary protected status to the Bahamas as it rebuilds from Dorian. Morgan addressed the issue after reports that some people were removed from a boat leaving the Bahamas because they didn’t have the required visa.

“If your life is in jeopardy and you’re in the Bahamas, and -- and you want to get to the United States, you’re going to be allowed to come to the United States, right, whether you have travel documents or not,” Morgan said.

Morgan said that people would still be investigated. Anyone deemed a threat would be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Asked if they’d be sent back to the Bahamas, he said: “No, of course not.”

But Trump said that large sections of the Bahamas were not damaged by the storm. “And what we’re doing is bringing the people to those sections of the Bahamas that have not been hit,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

