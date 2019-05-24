(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you into the weekend:

President Donald Trump’s trade war against China has a new front: weaponizing American exports The Trump administration is proposing tariffs on goods from countries found to have undervalued currencies The U.S. is seeking to choke off Beijing’s access to key technologies by limiting the sale of vital U.S. components to Huawei and other companies, yet Trump also held out the prospect that Huawei could be part of a trade deal The U.S. beer industry is blaming a jobs hangover on the Trump administration’s tariffs Meanwhile, a trade-war scoreboard shows the U.S. and China are in a dead heat

The euro-area economy remains on track with European Central Bank projections that foresee an upturn later this year, policy maker Bostjan Vasle said The solution to Europe’s next economic crisis might not lie with the European Central Bank -- or whoever leads it after Mario Draghi

The Bank of England will be forced to dig out its old playbook if it wants to convince traders it’s prepared to move faster on lifting interest rates Meanwhile, Theresa May’s resignation announcement only accelerates U.K. rates traders’ process of eliminating rate-increase expectations over the next year

One year in, Putin’s grand economic plan for Russia is tainted with manure

Here’s our weekly review of the world economy and lessons learned

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss in London at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Brian Swint

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.