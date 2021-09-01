(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump has picked his candidate in one of the most-watched 2022 U.S. Senate races, endorsing Sean Parnell in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary.

Trump picked Parnell, a U.S. Army veteran, over Carla Sands, who was his ambassador to Denmark. Trump said in a statement that Parnell “will always put America first.”

The candidates are running to replace the Republican incumbent, Pat Toomey, who is retiring.

Trump also endorsed Joe Kent in the Republican primary against Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington State, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president and also supported a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Kent, also an Army veteran, is one of several Republicans running against Herrera Beutler, who was first elected to Congress in 2010. Her secondhand account of a phone call between Trump and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on the day of the attack at the U.S. Capitol was featured in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial early this year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.