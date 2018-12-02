(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’s willing to push back a U.S. government funding deadline as Washington prepares to honor former President George H.W. Bush, who died late Friday.

Funding is set to expire on Dec. 7 for some federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security and Internal Revenue Service, which would trigger a partial shutdown unless lawmakers can navigate an impasse with Trump over spending on border security. Trump now says he may extend that deadline by two weeks.

If lawmakers “come, which they have, to talk about an extension because of President Bush’s passing, I would absolutely consider it and probably give it,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Washington from the Group of 20 Summit in Buenos Aires.

Trump has so far demanded funding for increased security at the U.S.-Mexico border, which would include a wall that he vowed to construct during his presidential campaign. He has said he is willing to endure a partial government shutdown if Congress fails to provide for border security in a spending bill.

Congress has already passed full-year funding for most other federal agencies, meaning they would remain open. House Republicans have passed a spending bill that includes $5 billion for the president’s proposed border wall, while Senate Democrats have proposed $1.6 billion for the project.

Bush, who died at the age of 94, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol and be given a state funeral. Trump and his wife Melania will attend the services at the Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday. The White House has designated Dec. 5 as a national day of mourning, when federal government offices along with financial markets will be closed in Bush’s honor.

