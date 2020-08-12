(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump has privately said that he intends to replace Secretary of Defense Mark Esper after the November election, according to people familiar with internal discussions.

One person said Esper has told people close to him that he intends to leave regardless of the election’s outcome, meaning he could exit the administration about two months before Trump does, if the president loses.

Trump has been frustrated that Esper, who became secretary in July 2019, hasn’t done more to publicly defend him on key issues, including reports that Russia paid Taliban fighters “bounties” for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Trump was also angered that Esper in June publicly opposed the idea of deploying active-duty military to contain nationwide protests over racism. He confronted his defense secretary June 3 at the White House after Esper held a news conference in which he said that using active-duty military forces to perform law enforcement within the U.S. is “a matter of last resort” and that the National Guard was better-suited to the task, people familiar with the matter said.

The pushback from Esper followed Trump’s threat to send military forces to cities and states that failed to quell violence from the protests, which were sparked by the death of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis police custody.

Asked at the time whether the president still had confidence in Esper, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany responded that “should the president lose faith, we will all learn about that in the future.”

John McEntee, head of Trump’s presidential personnel office, is helping strategize possible changes, people familiar with the matter said.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said Wednesday: “We have no personnel announcements at this time nor would it be appropriate to speculate about changes after the election or in a 2nd term.”

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said it’s Esper’s “highest honor and privilege” to serve the nation, and recognizes that he does so “at the pleasure of the president.”

Before pushing back on deploying troops to cities with large-scale protests, Esper and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had joined Trump on a walk through a public park in front of the White House on June 1, after it had been cleared of peaceful protesters, a move that provoked a bipartisan outcry in Congress and from former military leaders.

Esper, though, has shown more willingness than his predecessor to work with Trump on issues such as drawing down forces in Syria and Afghanistan and sending U.S. troops to the border with Mexico.

Since taking office, Esper has also made himself and top officials more available to the media, a practice that had been limited under Trump’s first defense secretary, Jim Mattis. Pentagon officials brief reporters on a almost-weekly basis now and, during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, addressed reporters multiple times per day on occasion.

Trump -- who has claimed he is “smarter” than his generals -- has had a tumultuous relationship with military leaders since taking office. Mattis abruptly resigned in December 2018 after the president announced plans to withdraw troops from Syria with little planning. Trump later nominated Patrick Shanahan, who withdrew from consideration in June 2019 after news reports of a messy divorce years earlier surfaced.

More recently, Trump’s nominee for the No. 3 job at the Pentagon, Brigadier General Anthony Tata, foundered last month when his confirmation hearing was abruptly canceled and the White House withdrew his nomination. Tata had been dogged by controversy over his past remarks, including derogatory comments about Islam.

Even if he stays in his role until the next presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021, Esper would be one of the shortest-tenured secretaries of defense in decades. After Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates, combined, served more than 10 years in the role, most Pentagon chiefs have lasted fewer than two years.

President Bill Clinton’s first secretary of defense, Les Aspin, served one year and two weeks in the position, the shortest since the Nixon administration. If he departs in November after the election, Esper will have been in the role for about one year and four months.

