(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get you through to the day:

The U.S. is weighing new tariffs on $3.1 billion of exports from France, Germany, Spain and the U.K., adding to an arsenal the Trump administration is threatening to use against Europe that could spiral into a wider transatlantic trade fight later this summer

Meanwhile, the European Union may decide to keep the door shut to Americans when officials convene Wednesday to discuss whom to let in as the bloc eases controls on its external borders

In battered Youngstown, Ohio, there’s a glint of hope behind an electric car plant left behind by GM but a long road remains for jobs in the region

In states from Arizona to Texas and Florida where Covid-19 is flaring up, small businesses are seeing a slowdown, salons report that customers are getting more skittish, and some restaurants and bars had to shut down again after reopening

Global central banks have developed a “concrete toolbox” to prepare for the risks climate change poses to the economy

German businesses are growing more confident that billions of euros in government support and a rebound in private spending will spearhead an economic recovery in the latter part of this year. French business confidence also surged in June

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared his virus-response package to be the world’s biggest, yet much of it remains stuck in Japan’s aging administrative pipeline, blocked by paperwork, complexity and a lack of staff

Boris Johnson has launched the biggest gamble of his premiership, announcing that July will see a dramatic lifting of the lockdown measures imposed in England in March. The goal is to save the economy

