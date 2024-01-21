(Bloomberg) -- Former US President Donald Trump holds 50% of support among likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire versus 39% for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, according to a CNN poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire.

Both candidates have seen an increase in support since the previous survey earlier this month, when Trump had the backing of 39% of voters and Haley registered at 32%, CNN reported. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stood at just 6% in the latest poll, below the 10% level of support that would be needed to win delegates in line with GOP rules.

Among voters who say they haven’t yet locked in a choice ahead of the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, 51% broadly support Haley, while 28% are behind Trump and 14% favor DeSantis. In Democratic polling, about two-thirds of likely voters plan to support Biden, according to the survey.

CNN said the poll was conducted from Jan. 16-19 from a sample of 2,348 New Hampshire adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Read More: Wall Street Donors Plan Haley Fundraiser After New Hampshire

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.