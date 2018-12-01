(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump and wife Melania will attend the funeral of former President George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, the White House said in a statement.

“The President will designate Wednesday, December 5th as a National Day Of Mourning. He and the First Lady will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Bush, the longest-living president in U.S. history, died at his home in Houston late Friday night, aged 94. In his one term in the White House he fashioned a restrained response to the Soviet Union’s collapse and assembled the multinational coalition that liberated Kuwait from an Iraqi invasion.

Details of the official schedule for Bush’s state funeral in Houston, Washington, and College Station, Texas, are being reviewed by the President’s family, the Department of Defense said in a statement on its website.

State funerals are seven to 10-day events consisting of three stages, starting with ceremonies within the state in which the honoree resided, continuing in the nation’s capital, and ending where the individual has chosen to be interred.

By tradition, U.S. financial markets close on the national day of mourning. The New York Stock Exchange will observe a minute of silence on Monday to honor Bush and plans to be closed on the official day of mourning designated by Trump, said Kristen Kaus, a spokeswoman for the exchange.

Trump didn’t attend the funeral in April of Bush’s wife, former first lady Barbara Bush. At the time the White House said the decision was “to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush Family and friends attending the service.”

The Bushes and Trump have had a thorny relationship, including Trump’s treatment of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush -- once seen as a natural front-runner for the Republican nomination -- during the 2016 primaries. Trump repeatedly dismissed his competitor as “low energy.”

In a 2016 interview, the elder Bush said of Trump, “I don’t know much about him, but I know he’s a blowhard. And I’m not too excited about him being a leader.” Barbara Bush told CBS in an interview in 2016 that “I don’t know how women can vote” for Trump, based on his comments about women.

“President Trump is scheduled to speak with President George W. Bush this morning and offer his condolences on behalf of himself, the First Lady, and the entire country,” Sanders said.

--With assistance from Danielle Moran.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ros Krasny in Washington at rkrasny1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Michael Shepard at mshepard7@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.