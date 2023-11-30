(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump will skip the Republican presidential debate next week to attend a fundraiser for his campaign in Hallandale Beach, Florida, according to a person familiar with the planning.

Trump, who leads the field by a significant polling margin, has skipped every debate so far, arguing that he would not benefit from allowing his rivals to attack him and give them undue attention. The fourth Republican debate is scheduled to take place in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Dec. 6.

The former president also leads in the fundraising race. In the third quarter, he raised $45.5 million, tens of millions more than his opponents. A fundraiser last month at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida club brought in more than $5 million.

Trump has used a variety of tactics to counter-program the Republican debates.

In August, he participated in a pre-taped interview with Tucker Carlson to coincide with the start of the debate. He visited striking United Auto Workers in Michigan on another debate night and, earlier this month, hosted a rally just miles away from the debate venue in Miami.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.