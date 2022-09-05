(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge granted Donald Trump’s request for a third-party expert to review documents seized by the FBI from the former president’s Florida estate.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, said in a Monday ruling that a so-called special master would review the seized property, manage assertions of privilege and make recommendations thereon, and evaluate claims for return of property. The exact details and mechanics of this review process will be decided after both sides submit proposals.

(Corrects date of ruling)

