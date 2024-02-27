Feb 27, 2024
Trump Wins Michigan Primary, Continuing His Sweep: AP
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in Michigan, AP reports, tightening the former president’s grasp on his party’s nomination.
South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has vowed to stay in the race through Super Tuesday on March 5, when more than a dozen US states hold nominating contests.
