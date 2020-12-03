(Bloomberg) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court denied President Donald Trump’s request that it hear his lawsuit seeking to decertify the state’s election results, ruling that his campaign needs to start in a lower court.

The suit by Trump and his campaign alleged state officials and election boards in Democratic-leaning Milwaukee and Dane counties failed to follow proper procedure for issuing mail-in ballots and also accepted tens of thousands that should have been rejected based on various errors. President-elect Joe Biden won Wisconsin by around 20,000 votes.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, asked the state high court to reject Trump’s suit in a filing this week, calling the president’s attempt to overturn the will of the voters is an “assault on democracy.”

The rejection by the state’s top court comes a day after Trump filed yet another lawsuit in federal court in Wisconsin challenging the state’s entire procedure for mail-in-ballots and asking that the election’s outcome be determined by legislators instead of voters.

