(Bloomberg) -- The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol is considering presenting evidence to the Justice Department about potential witness-tampering by allies of former President Donald Trump, Chairman Bennie Thompson said after a blockbuster hearing Tuesday.

The Mississippi Democrat said the committee is weighing potential criminal referrals on the alleged attempts to influence witnesses called before the panel “along with a lot of other things.”

“I think that most Americans know that influencing witnesses to testify falsely raises concerns,” said Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, at the end of the committee’s hearing.

To illustrate the accusation, the committee displayed blurbs of testimony from two witnesses who weren’t identified by the panel.

“What they said to me is, as long as I continue to be a team player, they know that I’m on the team. I’m doing the right thing,” the committee quoted one witness as saying. “I’m protecting who I need to protect, you know I’ll continue to stay in the good graces in Trump World.”

That person also recalled being reminded several times to keep in mind that Trump reads transcripts.

A second witness told the committee that a person -- who also wasn’t identified -- advised that, “He wants me to let you know that he is thinking about you. He knows you’re loyal, and you’re going to do the right thing when you go in for your deposition.”

Thompson said his committee is prepared to work with the Justice Department “as cooperatively as possible.”

“We have been tasked with the responsibility of looking at the facts and the circumstances around Jan. 6. And that’s what we are doing,” Thompson said. “In that process, I’m sure there will be opportunities for us to talk and eventually share a lot of the information that we’ve uncovered.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.