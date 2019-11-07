(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may not be able to sign a partial trade deal until December, and two U.S. locations have been ruled out for their highly anticipated meeting

China sentenced three nationals to maximum punishments for smuggling fentanyl to the U.S., in one of its highest-profile moves yet against the illicit flow of opioids that President Trump has made a bone of contention in broader trade talks

Productivity in the U.S. unexpectedly posted the first decline in almost four years and labor costs accelerated, suggesting a pickup in efficiency earlier this year was more of a temporary shift. The culprit appears to have been gig economy workers, writes Carl Riccadonna

The Bank of England will probably keep interest rates on hold and cut its growth and inflation forecasts as Brexit questions continue to plague the economy

One of the last central banks in Europe still thinking about lifting interest rates looks likely to take a rain check after all. The vote on Thursday will probably leave Czech benchmark at 2% because of economic headwinds coming from trading partners

European Central Bank official Robert Holzmann signaled that monetary policy has reached its limit, and argued it’s time for fiscal stimulus to step in

Hong Kong’s leaders are trying to prop up the deteriorating economy with fiscal spending. The problem is they’re doing it on the cheap

South Korea is the land of foldable phones, K-pop and beauty creams. But somehow its best and brightest are missing out on the hottest innovation trends, writes Shuli Ren

