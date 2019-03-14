(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

A meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping to sign an agreement to end their trade war won’t occur this month and is more likely to happen in April at the earliest, three people familiar with the matter said Gary Cohn, the former head of Trump’s National Economic Council, said the U.S. is “desperate right now” for a trade pact with China

Central bankers have long been crafting analogies to explain what they do -- think taking away the punch bowl. Few have been as devoted to the art as Canada’s Stephen Poloz

Europe might need a new game plan as economic weakness sweeps the continent, with fiscal and structural tools teaming with monetary stimulus

A delay to Brexit this week may be better than the alternatives, but that’s cold comfort for the U.K. economy. The divorce is also hurting the property market

China’s economy produced a slew of weak data, with industrial output, retail sales, and unemployment looking soft. The data show signs of stabilization on the demand side, but the production side continued to lose momentum, says Bloomberg Economics’ Chang Shu

The Bank of Japan still offers long-term cautionary tales for central bankers staring down the next recession At this weeks policy meeting Bloomberg Economics’ Yuki Masujima expects BOJ’s Kuroda to grin and bear the weak data

Finally, things have been looking pretty dark in the global economy, but here are a few reasons that the slowdown could prove not as bad as feared

