(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping are meeting at the G-20 in Osaka amid hopes the two powers will hit the pause button in their trade war.

Trump and Xi may agree to continue talks aimed at a trade deal between world’s two largest economies; Failure to do so would likely escalate the U.S.-China trade war and upset financial markets

