(Bloomberg) -- The exemption that the renewable energy world was counting on to skirt U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on solar equipment is no more.

The U.S. Trade Representative said Friday it was eliminating an exemption carved out about four months ago for bifacial solar panels, which generate electricity on both sides. They’ll now be subject to the duties Trump announced on imported equipment in early 2018, currently at 25%.

The exclusion had been a reprieve for the solar industry, which lost thousands of jobs and put projects on ice as a result of the tariffs. Some panel manufacturers had already begun shifting supply chains to produce more bifacial panels. Stripping the exemption is a blow to developers who build big U.S. solar projects. American panel makers First Solar Inc. and SunPower Corp. will regain an edge on foreign competitors.

First Solar rose 0.5% to $59.60 at 5:16 p.m. SunPower gained 0.7% to $10.62.

While bifacial panels accounted for just 3% of the solar market last year, BloombergNEF had projected a swift ramp-up in production as manufacturers tried to insulate themselves from U.S. tariffs.

The trade group Solar Energy Industries Association fought to preserve the exemption, saying bifacial technology held “great promise for creating jobs, right here in America.” Taking it away would have “detrimental effects on our economy since there is a serious shortfall” of domestic solar equipment, the group’s general counsel, John Smirnow, said Oct. 3.

The U.S. Trade Representative said in its filing that it received multiple inquiries, requests and comments, including some saying “the exclusion will cause a significant increase in imports of bifacial solar panels, with projections that such a surge is imminent.” The withdrawal of the exclusion will apply as of Oct. 28.

SunPower, based in San Jose, California, opposed the exemption without a cap, saying that it would otherwise defeat the purpose of the tariffs. “It just means everyone is going to make a bifacial,” the company’s chief executive officer, Tom Werner, said in a Sept. 23 interview.

(Adds shares prices in fourth paragraph.)

--With assistance from Joe Ryan and Ari Natter.

To contact the reporters on this story: Brian Eckhouse in New York at beckhouse@bloomberg.net;Christopher Martin in New York at cmartin11@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lynn Doan at ldoan6@bloomberg.net, Pratish Narayanan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.