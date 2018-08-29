(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

Turnover in the offshore yuan has reached unprecedented levels, spurred by President Trump’s broadsides. Meanwhile, here’s a look at whether the world no. 2 economy has the right stuff to become a superpower

The U.S. economy expanded in the second quarter at a slightly faster pace than previously estimated

Argentina’s peso tumbled to a record low after President Mauricio Macri asked the IMF to speed up disbursements from its $50 billion credit line

While Asia proved relatively stable through the Turkey-led emerging market sell-off this month, the region has its own vulnerabilities

Trump said talks with Canada to overhaul Nafta are going well, expressing optimism the two could reach a deal this week. Here are three things to keep in mind as the end-game plays out

Down in Australia, traders slashed bets on the RBA raising interest rates after one of the major banks lifted borrowing costs. In contrast, Israel signaled it may be preparing to raise its benchmark rate for the first time in more than three years

In our new podcast, here’s how economics shaped the end of World War II

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.