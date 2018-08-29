1h ago
Trump Yuan Trade, Faster U.S. Growth, Argentina Wobbles: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:
- Turnover in the offshore yuan has reached unprecedented levels, spurred by President Trump’s broadsides. Meanwhile, here’s a look at whether the world no. 2 economy has the right stuff to become a superpower
- The U.S. economy expanded in the second quarter at a slightly faster pace than previously estimated
- Argentina’s peso tumbled to a record low after President Mauricio Macri asked the IMF to speed up disbursements from its $50 billion credit line
- While Asia proved relatively stable through the Turkey-led emerging market sell-off this month, the region has its own vulnerabilities
- Trump said talks with Canada to overhaul Nafta are going well, expressing optimism the two could reach a deal this week. Here are three things to keep in mind as the end-game plays out
- Down in Australia, traders slashed bets on the RBA raising interest rates after one of the major banks lifted borrowing costs. In contrast, Israel signaled it may be preparing to raise its benchmark rate for the first time in more than three years
- In our new podcast, here’s how economics shaped the end of World War II
To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.