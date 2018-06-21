Trumps and Kushners Are Said to End New Jersey Hotel Partnership

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump Organization and the Kushner Cos. have terminated their partnership in a New Jersey hotel, a person familiar with the matter said.

The family company of Jared Kushner, the White House adviser who’s married to President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka, owns a string of properties in the mid-Atlantic region. The president’s namesake company managed one of them, the Westminster Hotel, which is about 25 miles outside Manhattan in Livingston, New Jersey.

That’s the arrangement that’s been ended, according to the person, who discussed the decision on condition of anonymity.

Christine Taylor, a Kushner Cos. spokeswoman, declined to comment on the termination, which was reported earlier Thursday by the New York Times. Amanda Miller and Christine Lin, spokeswomen for the Trump Organization, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The relationship, an extension of a marriage that binds the two real estate-focused families, was unusual from the start. Before his 2016 election, Trump went to great lengths to make his brand synonymous with luxury. The Trump Organization owns prominent buildings, and its hotels were known for their opulence. The Trump International Hotel in Washington, for instance, often charges nightly rates in excess of $800.

The Kushner hotel, however, is meant for more cost-conscious guests. A Thursday search yielded available rooms for as little as $109 a night. Online reviews on TripAdvisor.com tend to describe the property simply as a “nice hotel.” The Trump Organization has been trying to launch two mid-scale hotel chains, American Idea and Scion.

The management contract generated $20,002 in fees for the Trump Organization last year, according to the president’s May financial disclosure form. The arrangement lasted about a year.

