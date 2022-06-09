(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump and two of his children are asking New York’s highest court to stop depositions set to start July 15 in the state’s three-year-old probe of the family real-estate business.

Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump agreed on Wednesday to appear for the depositions next month unless the state Court of Appeals in Albany stepped in. They filed a notice of appeal later in the day, hours after their lawyer told a lower court judge at a hearing that she believed rulings against the Trumps were “based on who my client is.”

The seven-judge Court of Appeals may choose not to intervene or hear the Trumps’ arguments. A trial judge and an intermediate appeals court have both already rejected the Trumps’ claim that the probe by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, is politically motivated. James has been examining whether the Trump Organization manipulated asset values to get loans or avoid taxes.

