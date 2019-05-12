(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a location has been identified for the new Golan Heights community to be named after U.S. President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu said he will ask the cabinet to approve it once his next government is formed. A name for the new community has not been announced.

Israel is paying this tribute to Trump after he officially recognized Israeli sovereignty over the strategic plateau in March.

Israel captured the southern section of the Golan from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in 1981, a move not recognized by most countries.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alisa Odenheimer in Jerusalem at aodenheimer@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net, Amy Teibel

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.