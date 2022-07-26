(Bloomberg) --

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss won Monday’s debate against Rishi Sunak, according to a poll of Conservative party members that exposes the former chancellor’s struggles to close the gap on his rival in the race to become the UK’s next prime minister.

Some 50% of respondents in the snap poll of 507 Tory members said Truss performed better in the BBC debate, compared with 39% who picked Sunak, YouGov said in a statement on Tuesday. Sunak trailed Truss on every topic of discussion surveyed, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, the cost of living, taxation and the environment.

The two politicians, vying to take over from Boris Johnson, clashed repeatedly during their first head-to-head debate of the contest. The main point of division was over management of the economy, with Truss blaming Sunak for stifling growth with tax rises and the former chancellor saying his rival’s plans for immediate tax cuts would cause a “short-term sugar rush” before pushing up inflation and interest rates.

The YouGov poll shows Sunak has yet to win over the support of his party as he bids to win the runoff with Truss after winning all five rounds of voting among the party’s Members of Parliament. But it’s the 175,000-strong Tory party grassroots members who’ll make the final choice, and Sunak so far has trailed in every poll of the membership. In the latest survey, Truss was seen as more in touch with everyday people, more likable, and more trustworthy than Sunak.

If there was a glimmer of hope in the survey for the former chancellor, it’s that he was seen as being more “prime ministerial” -- but only just, with 43% picking out Sunak and 42% opting for Truss.

The new leader will be announced on Sept. 5, with Johnson due to hand over power the following day.

