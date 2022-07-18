(Bloomberg) -- Conservative Party leadership contender Liz Truss’ policies pose the biggest threat to the stability of the UK economy of the five remaining candidates to succeed Boris Johnson, according to Citigroup Inc.

The foreign secretary, who’s vying to be the next UK prime minister and Tory Party leader, has pledged to cut personal and corporate taxes if elected, as part of her pitch to disrupt the “business as usual economic strategy.” In recent days, she has also ramped up criticism of the Bank of England, even hinting at changing the mandate of Andrew Bailey and his colleagues.

“Truss’s policy platform still poses the greatest risk from an economic perspective in our view with an unseemly combination of pro-cyclical tax cuts and institutional disruption,” Citi’s chief UK economist, Ben Nabarro, wrote in a note on Monday.

Truss’s pledges total £34 billion pounds ($41 billion), according to Bloomberg analysis. That puts her at odds with former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, the front-runner who has pledged to cut taxes only when inflation -- currently at a four-decade high -- is under control. In an ITV debate on Sunday, Sunak rounded on Truss’s approach, accusing her of “socialism.”

Truss has signaled that she would give the BOE a money supply target to ensure it’s “tough on inflation” if she wins the Tory leadership race. In recent TV debates, she has blamed the central bank for high inflation and said the next government should look at other economies that had been successful in controlling inflation, citing the Bank of Japan as one positive example.

The BOJ comparison has already drawn scorn from some economists, but Nabarro also expressed concerns over the wider tone of the criticism of the BOE from Truss and her supporters.

“Scapegoating the bank for the cost of living squeeze is neither correct nor constructive,” Nabarro wrote. “More worrying here though are efforts to muddy operational independence, which poses fundamental questions surrounding institutional credibility.”

