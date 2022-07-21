(Bloomberg) -- Foreign Secretary Liz Truss extended her lead over former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in the race to be the UK’s next prime minister, recording a commanding 24-point polling advantage over her rival.

According to a YouGov survey of 730 Conservative Party members, 62% said they would vote for Truss and 38% opted for Sunak, excluding those who said they wouldn’t vote or didn’t know. A YouGov poll earlier this week gave Truss a 19-point advantage over Sunak in a head-to-head.

The survey shows the uphill battle faced by Sunak to replace Boris Johnson and secure the top job in UK politics. While the former chancellor topped all five rounds of voting among Tory MPs, it’s the party’s wider grassroots membership of some 175,000 people who will choose between him and Truss to decide the winner.

The two politicians will now participate in a six-week tour of hustings across the UK, before the final result is announced on September 5.

