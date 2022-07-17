(Bloomberg) -- UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has signalled that she would give the Bank of England a money supply target to ensure it’s “tough on inflation” if she wins the Tory leadership race and becomes Britain’s next Prime Minister.

In comments made in Friday’s Channel 4 leadership debate that will burnish her credentials as the heir to Margaret Thatcher, Truss blamed the central bank for high inflation and hinted at a partial revival of 1980s monetarism.

“Let’s be clear,” she said. “We have inflation because of our monetary policy. We have not been tough enough on monetary supply. That’s the way I would address that issue.”

She picked up the theme in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, pledging to “look again” at the BOE’s mandate “to make sure it is tough enough on inflation”. The newspaper said she also voiced fears that inflation has been worsened by excessive money supply.

In the early 1980s, Thatcher set money supply targets to grapple with double digit inflation. Those were supplanted by inflation targeting in the early 1990s and are no longer a prominent part of central bank economic models.

The BOE has been independent since 1997. Its mandate is to hit 2% inflation within a 1 percentage point corridor on either side. Inflation is currently 9.1% and the BOE expects it to reach double digits in October despite its recent series of interest rate hikes which it is set to extend this month.

Truss told The Sunday Telegraph that if she became prime minster she would review the BOE’s mandate, which is set by the Treasury, saying: “I would also have a very clear direction of travel on monetary policy.”

The BOE has been dragged into the leadership debate as sky-high inflation drives a cost-of-living crisis. It had already come under political attack for the overshoot of its target earlier this year.

Tom Tugendhat, another prime ministerial candidate and the chair of the the foreign affairs select committee, has previously blamed inflation on the £450 billion of bond-buying the BOE undertook during the pandemic.

“What’s triggering inflation is the lack of sound money,” he has said. “’What we’ve got here at the moment is we haven’t been controlling our own money supply adequately.”

“I’m afraid the quantitative easing that has been pumping up the economy and inflating a sugar high of growth in different ways through the quantitative easing, what we’ve actually done is we’ve lowered the cost of money, effectively. And that’s triggered the inflation.”

Kemi Badenoch, a former junior Treasury minister and another contendender to succeed Boris Johnson, also has questioned “whether our attitude” to the BOE “missing targets might have meant that they were more complacent than they could have been.”

Monetarists have reclaimed some authority after Tim Congdon, who advised Thatcher in the 1980s, predicted the inflation spike early on after seeing broad money growth rocket 15% at the start of the pandemic.

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey has hit back at criticism that his quantitative easing program was at fault, telling MPs last week: “I’m afraid I don’t subscribe to the view that QE is responsible.”

He also said that he wouldn’t “join in the debate around” who should lead the Conservative Party, but that the BOE’s independence was a “very serious issue.”

