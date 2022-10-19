20m ago
Truss Makes Shapps UK Home Secretary, Taking Enemy Into Cabinet
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Liz Truss named Grant Shapps as home secretary after she fired his predecessor on Wednesday.
Shapps, 54, is one of the more senior figures in the governing Conservative Party and served as transport minister under Boris Johnson. He wasn’t offered a job in Truss’s cabinet initially because he hadn’t backed her during last summer’s Tory leadership contest.
At the party conference earlier this month, Shapps was openly working against the prime minister.
Read More: Truss’s Enemies Worked the Tory Members as She Huddled in Crisis
