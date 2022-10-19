(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Liz Truss named Grant Shapps as home secretary after she fired his predecessor on Wednesday.

Shapps, 54, is one of the more senior figures in the governing Conservative Party and served as transport minister under Boris Johnson. He wasn’t offered a job in Truss’s cabinet initially because he hadn’t backed her during last summer’s Tory leadership contest.

At the party conference earlier this month, Shapps was openly working against the prime minister.

