(Bloomberg) -- The downwards spiral in pension funds and intervention by the Bank of England to prop up UK government debt was caused by Liz Truss’s Mini Budget, Legal & General Plc’s chief executive officer and chairman said.

Nigel Wilson and John Kingman told lawmakers Tuesday that L&G had never stress tested for a situation similar to the rapid fall in the price of gilts that happened after former Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng’s statement on September 23.

“Wrongly, nobody anticipated that the British government would choose to create such extraordinary instability in its own sovereign debt market,” Kingman told members of a House of Lords committee. While some of Kwarteng’s tax cuts and spending increases had been trailed, the market was shocked by the lack of a plan to pay for them, and announcements over the following weekend about more spending, Kingman added.

Regulators had not asked L&G to run a stress test of that severity, according to Wilson. L&G has gone back through past correspondence to check, he said.

L&G’s asset management arm, Legal and General Investment Management, is one of the UK’s largest providers of liability-driven investing, a strategy popular with pension funds that typically uses leverage to balance assets with liabilities. The trades -- often arranged on behalf of the funds by asset managers -- involve swaps that let pension funds free up capital and add leverage.

Pensions were caught in a downwards spiral at the end of September after the rapid drop in gilt prices forced schemes using LDI to scramble to raise cash for margin calls.

According to Wilson, the extreme events were caused by the speed at which prices fell, making it hard for pension funds to raise collateral in time. “This was not caused by leverage,” he said. “This was caused by the Mini Budget.” Kwarteng’s successor as chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, has since rolled back almost all of the measures which spooked markets.

There needs to be reflection and assessment of the benefits LDI strategies have offered over the past 20 years compared to stress on the system caused by the gilt market crash to determine how to regulate the market in the future, Kingman said.

