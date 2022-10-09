(Bloomberg) --

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has ordered ministers to reduce the number of government agencies in a move to tackle the budget deficit, the Telegraph reported.

As part of an effort to find tens of billions of pounds in savings from public spending, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to include merging or scrapping quangos in the medium-term fiscal plan he outlines next month, the Telegraph said, citing a government source.

The so-called “arms length bodies” spend more than £220 billion per year and employ in excess of 300,000 people, the Telegraph said, citing government figures.

The Treasury is likely to tap the review of quangos that was launched by Jacob Rees-Mogg in April that involved examining lists of government bodies that Cabinet ministers had said could be merged or closed, including those with functions that could be carried out by the private sector, the Telegraph said.

