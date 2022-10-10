(Bloomberg) --

Prime Minister Liz Truss overruled Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s intention to appoint a high-profile outsider as the UK Treasury’s top civil servant, another step by the government to calm market turmoil and stabilize the mutinous Conservative Party.

On Thursday last week, Kwarteng named Antonia Romeo who is currently permanent secretary at the justice department, as his preferred choice to become the Treasury’s chief civil servant.

Before the matter became public Truss -- who worked with Romeo at the trade department -- initially favored the appointment. However, she changed her mind over the weekend, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the decision hasn’t yet been announced.

Romeo, who has made a name for herself within government for her habit of posing for selfies with celebrities, was symbolic of Truss and Kwarteng’s attempts to break away from the economic orthodoxy at the Treasury, which they blame for low growth. The department’s former Permanent Secretary Tom Scholar was fired in one of the first acts of Truss’s premiership. The prime minister told the Conservative party’s annual conference last week that “with change comes disruption.”

However, after a series of missteps that included roiling the markets with £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts, the prime minister and chancellor have shifted to a more cautious route.

On Monday, Kwarteng is expected to announce a candidate with more experience of working at the Treasury. The other candidates are James Bowler, Tamara Finkelstein, Jeremy Pocklington and Peter Schofield.

It’s the latest bit of housekeeping British officials will announce on Monday as Kwarteng heads to the autumn meeting of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, which has been sharply critical of his first few weeks in office.

A spokesperson for Truss declined to comment.

