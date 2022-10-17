(Bloomberg) -- A semblance of calm is returning to UK markets after Prime Minister Liz Truss appointed Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor and backtracked on most of her mini-budget plans. That’s prompted a drop in the premium paid by Britain to borrow, relative to European peers. Bloomberg Economics now puts the cost of the interest-rate penalty that emerged since early September at a bit more than £10 billion a year by 2025, compared with an eye-watering bill of above £20 billion at the most chaotic moment of the crisis late last month.

