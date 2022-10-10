(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Liz Truss named Treasury veteran James Bowler as the new top civil servant in the UK’s finance ministry, favoring an experienced hand as she seeks to reassure markets about her government’s economic credibility.

Bowler, who served in senior roles in the Treasury between 2012 and 2020, will become its new permanent secretary, managing the department and acting as principal adviser to Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng and his team of ministers, the Cabinet Office said on Monday in a statement. He moves from the Trade Department, where he held the same post.

The appointment of an experienced Treasury hand to its most senior post is the third announcement Monday by the government and the Bank of England geared toward steadying markets that have been in turmoil since Kwarteng announced a massive package of unfunded tax cuts last month. Earlier, the Treasury said it would bring forward a fiscal plan and set of economic forecasts by more than three weeks, while the BOE said it was extending emergency measures backing the debt market through early next month.

Truss’s nomination of Bowler follows the sacking of former Treasury chief Tom Scholar last month, a move that contributed to a perception that her government would take a more gung-ho approach to the economy in defiance of what she calls Treasury “orthodoxy.” That in turn fed into the sell-off in UK assets after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s “mini-budget” on Sept. 23.

Kwarteng initially favored appointing Antonia Romeo to the role, a high-profile outsider who is the current permanent secretary at the justice department, but Truss changed her mind over the weekend, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In the statement, Bowler pledged to help the UK “navigate the opportunities and challenges of the global economy that lie ahead.”

Bowler previously served as principle private secretary to former prime ministers David Cameron and Gordon Brown, and also to Brown when he was Chancellor. Beth Russell and Cat Little, both currently officials in the Treasury, were appointed as Bowler’s deputies.

