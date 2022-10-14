(Bloomberg) -- More than 5 million British families face an increase of £1,200 ($1,340) in their annual mortgage payments as a direct result of the market turmoil unleashed by Prime Minister Liz Truss and her former Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng.

That’s according to the Resolution Foundation, which said mortgage costs are set to surge by £5,100 on average between now and the end of 2024. A quarter of that is due to the tax-cutting mini budget announced last month.

Market interest rates surged in the wake of the £43 billion giveaway, leading to a rapid repricing of mortgage products. Investors largely brushed aside Truss’s attempts to calm trading on Friday, with money markets continuing to price in a doubling of Bank of England rates by mid-2023.

Mortgaged households in London will see the biggest increase, -– with average payments set to rise by £8,000. By early 2025, almost 4 million across the country will have lost at least 5% of their income to higher home-loan payments.

“The living standards pain from rising interest rates will be widespread.,” said Lindsay Judge, research director at the Resolution Foundation.

