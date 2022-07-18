Truss’s Citing of BOJ as Model for BOE ‘Makes Very Little Sense’

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’s citing of the Bank of Japan’s inflation mandate as a potential model for the Bank of England ran into criticism from central bank watchers.

A candidate to succeed Boris Johnson as UK prime minister, Truss said late Sunday that the government needed to “look at best practice around the world” when determining the target of the BOE and cited Japan as an example.

It was the latest barb thrown by a politician at the UK central bank, which like many in the world is struggling to tackle an inflation shock it failed to forecast. But the use of Japan as a potential template was rejected as an idea by economists in Asia.

Truss’s statement “feels like a comment made by a politician with only the vaguest idea what they were talking about and makes very little sense,” said Rob Carnell, chief economist for Asia Pacific at ING Bank. “Besides the current unusual period, the BOJ has consistently failed to come anywhere close to achieving its 2% inflation target.”

The UK is facing the worst inflation in four decades with consumer prices advancing more than 9% on an annual basis and set to top double digits later this year. By contrast, Japan’s consumer price index is relatively subdued at around 2.5%, which is still the fastest since 2014.

Japan has also spent decades plagued by the phenomenon of falling prices known as deflation, with inflation averaging 0.3% since the start of 1997. That’s the year the Bank of England won independence from government. Over that period, inflation has ranged from zero to 9.1% but averaged close to the 2% target.

Although both the BOE and BOJ bought bonds in a bid to control borrowing costs, the Japanese central bank’s balance sheet is now running about 135% of gross domestic product compared to just below 40% for the BOE’s. The BOJ has even purchased stocks via exchange traded funds.

Truss may have been seeking to draw inspiration from so-called Abenomics, the policy of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who died after a shooting this month. That was an aggressive effort to boost growth and inflation via stimulus. But while the UK may be headed for recession, it does not suffer from weak price pressures.

“The UKs problem, like many countries right now, is too high inflation, not deflation,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital in Sydney.

Other central banks have tried to follow BOJ policy before only to find it didn’t work for their economies.

The Reserve Bank of Australia adopted a policy of buying bonds to keep government yields at a specific level -- so called yield curve control pioneered by the BOJ -- before it had to surrender the approach in the face of relentless market pressure.

