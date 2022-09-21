(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s dash for growth risks putting the public finances on an “unsustainable path,” the Institute for Fiscal Studies warned.

Government plans to slash taxes for households and businesses mean the Treasury will still be borrowing about £100 billion ($114 billion) a year in the mid-2020s -- at least £60 billion more than currently envisaged, the influential think tank said in an analysis Wednesday. That would see debt continuing to rise as a share of GDP.

The warning comes ahead of a mini-budget Friday in which Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected reverse a payroll-tax increase that took effect in April and stop a rise in corporation tax from going ahead, at a cost to the exchequer of around £30 billion a year. Both were pledges made by Truss during her campaign to succeed Boris Johnson.

“The government is choosing to ramp up borrowing just as it becomes more expensive to do so, in a gamble on growth that may not pay off,” said IFS Deputy Director Carl Emmerson, who helped write the report.

“The increase in annual growth required just to stabilize debt as a fraction of national income under our forecasts would be equivalent to the difference in the growth seen over the quarter of a century between 1983 and the financial crisis in 2008 and that seen over the 2010s,” he added. “Getting that scale of increase in trend growth, while not impossible, would require either a great deal of luck over a long period or a concerted change in policy direction.”

The prospect of more debt issuance combined with worries about inflation have left UK government bonds underperforming their peers recently. Investors are demanding 3.32% of yield to hold 10-year gilts, around the highest in 11 years.

The loss of tax income will persist beyond October 2024, when government subsides to hold down energy bills are due to end. On current plans, the IFS said, the government would miss fiscal rules set by Kwarteng’s predecessor, Rishi Sunak. Those targets require debt to be falling as share of national income in three years and day-to-day spending and revenue to be in balance.

While the Energy Price Guarantee is temporary, the scale of the support -- well over £100 billion over two years -- will push up borrowing sharply in the near term.

In a note Wednesday, economists at Barclays said the budget deficit is likely to reach 9.4% of GDP in the fiscal year starting April -- five times the level that officials predicted in the spring -- with net debt heading above 100% for the first time in over 60 years.

