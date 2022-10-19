Truss’s Press Office Says Chief Whip Will Remain in Post

(Bloomberg) -- Chief Whip Wendy Morton will remain in her post with Liz Truss’s UK government, the prime minister’s press office said.

Morton was heard tendering her resignation in Parliament on Wednesday following a brutal fight to contain a parliamentary rebellion.

Morton’s deputy, Craig Whittaker, will also continue in his position, No. 10 said. Whittaker had also submitted his resignation earlier, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions.

