(Bloomberg) -- A former Bank of England policy maker said the tax cuts envisioned by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss would be risky for the economy and fan inflation.

DeAnne Julius, who served on the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee from 1997 to 2001, said now is not the time for big moves in fiscal policy. Truss has pledged an immediate tax cut if she wins the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

“The economy is in a precarious position,” Julius said on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program “Inflation is way above target. We’re already seeing the beginning of a wage-price spiral. Unions are threatening strikes. All of these wage increases feed into higher prices for consumers. We’ve got a high budget deficit, high debt the pound is falling.”

With inflation at a 40-year high, a stimulus from the Treasury would prompt the BOE to raise interest rates further, Julius said. Policy makers already have raised rates to 1.25%, the highest since 2009, and are weighing whether to accelerate the pace of tightening next month.

“In effect, the monetary policy would be working to counteract any demand stimulation that the fiscal side would give,” Julius said. “That’s not the best way, or at least it’s a very risky way, to run policy.”

