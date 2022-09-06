(Bloomberg) --

Liz Truss’s plan to cushion British consumers from soaring energy prices may force the Bank of England to lift interest rates, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said.

The Conservative lawmaker who served as finance minister until 2019 was responding to reports that the new prime minister plans to fix annual electricity and gas bills for a typical UK household at or below the current level of £1,971 ($2,283).

With inflation set to accelerate beyond a 40-year high and investors marking down the value of both the pound and UK government bonds, Hammond said he’s skeptical whether the Treasury has room to offer a package that may cost as much as £130 billion over the next 18 months.

“We’re battling inflation here, and this looks like a big stimulus at a time when the Bank of England is trying to dampen inflation,” Hammond said in an interview on Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. “That just implies we will end up with higher interest rates, bigger debt and slower growth than we’d otherwise have.”

The remarks indicate the constraints on Truss, who is set to take over from Boris Johnson this afternoon. Russia’s decision to curb natural gas shipments to Europe has sent the cost of gas and electricity soaring across the continent, tightening the biggest squeeze on consumer spending power in decades.

Hammond said Truss will have to reassure both consumers and the financial markets that the government has a workable plan to survive the crisis. He said pound’s decline in the past few weeks reflects policy making drift since the pandemic and the vote in 2016 to leave the European Union.

“The markets are watching,” Hammond said. “There’s a very strong need for the government to provide not only reassurance to its citizens that it will provide short-term help to its citizens to get through the winter but to markets that it gets the fact that it can’t keep on printing money to bail people out from these challenges that we face.”

