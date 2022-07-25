Truss Says UK Should Crack Down on Chinese Firms Like TikTok

(Bloomberg) -- UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss pledged to crack-down on Chinese-owned companies like social-media giant TikTok Inc. as she traded blows with Rishi Sunak in the race to become prime minister.

“We absolutely should be cracking down on those types of companies, and we should be limiting the amount of technology exports we do to authoritarian regimes,” Truss said Monday during a leadership debate on BBC television.

The remark builds on days of back-and-forth between the two contenders on how to deal with China. Sunak, who previously served as chancellor, earlier described China as the “biggest long-term threat to Britain and the world’s economic and national security.”

The pair are vying to replace Boris Johnson as UK Conservative Party leader and the prime minister, which will be announced in September.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.