Liz Truss ditched her plan to align UK public sector pay to regional living costs, following a furious backlash from Conservative MPs who said it reneged on the party’s electoral promise to level up economic opportunity nationwide.

The foreign secretary, the front-runner in the race with Rishi Sunak to become the next prime minister, had announced the proposal late on Monday, saying it could save as much as £8.8 billion ($10.8 billion) a year. But following the backlash on twitter, her campaign team on Tuesday put out a statement saying there had been a “willful misrepresentation” of the plan.

“There will be no proposal taken forward on regional pay boards for civil servants or public sector workers,” Truss’s campaign said. “Current levels of public sector pay will absolutely be maintained.”

The U-turn by Truss less than 24 hours after announcing the policy may damage her standing in the contest with Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson. The plan announced on Monday pledged to set up “regional pay boards” to adjust officials’ pay to ensure it “accurately reflects where they work.” That drew sharp criticism from regional Conservative politicians who accused Truss of undermining plans to raise living standards outside of London and the southeast through potential pay cuts in areas where the cost of living is lower.

Steve Double, an MP representing a district in southwestern England, tweeted that it was a “terrible idea” and “hugely damaging to public services in Cornwall” where he said the National Health Service already struggles to recruit staff. Another MP from the region, Gary Streeter, called Truss’s proposals “disastrous,” while James Cartlidge, who represents a constituency in eastern England, questioned whether it meant police officers and the military in his area would earn less than those in London.

Ben Houchen, the Tory Tees Valley mayor, who is supporting Truss’s rival Rishi Sunak, said he was “speechless” at the plan.

