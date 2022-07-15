Truss Sends Up a Bat Signal to the Tory Right in the Race for No. 10

(Bloomberg) -- Supporters of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are sending out a rallying cry to the right-wing of the governing Conservative Party to shore up her bid to become the next British prime minister.

Truss’s campaign team are targeting the European Research Group of around 60 hardline Brexiteer MPs as they try to push their candidate into the party’s runoff vote to succeed Boris Johnson, according to people with knowledge of their plans.

Truss’s camp is warning that unless the ERG joins the supporters of two other right-wing candidates to back Truss then they could be left without an authentic right-winger in the race, the people said.

Despite her status as a longstanding favorite of party members, Truss is trailing former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and trade minister Penny Mordaunt in endorsements from Tory lawmakers. Only the top two candidates in ballots of MPs go forward to a final vote of party members to decide who will become prime minister.

The five candidates tore chunks out of each other in Friday night’s Channel 4 debate, with Sunak accusing Truss of being dishonest and offering “fairy-tale” promises of tax cuts. Kemi Badenoch suggested that Mordaunt wasn’t telling the truth about her record on trans self-ID.

Read More: The Inside Story of Boris Johnson’s Downfall

For all Truss’s problems, the race to succeed Johnson remains wide open with two more television debates over the coming days amid a storm of hostile briefings and frantic efforts to secure backroom deals. While Sunak has so far registered the most support among MPs, polls suggest he would lose to either Truss or Mordaunt if they make it through to the final ballot of party members.

Five candidates will stand in a third round of voting on Monday as MPs seek to whittle down the list. Truss’s supporters are reaching out to supporters of Badenoch, who finished fourth last Thursday, and Suella Braverman, who was eliminated, as they seek to overtake Mordaunt.

The internal dynamic of the parliamentary Tory party have become messy since the realignment under Johnson that added new MPs in seats that had been held by Labour for years, one MP said, asking not to be named discussing party infighting. The ill-discipline of the post-Brexit years also added to the confusion, making the contest particularly hard to predict, they added.

An Unruly Party

With the traditional blocs breaking down, MPs have not taken kindly to being encouraged who to back, making the parliamentary party unmanageable, the MP said.

As one example, former Leveling Up Secretary Michael Gove backed Badenoch in the early voting. But, in contravention of traditional party logic, he is likely to endorse Sunak rather than Truss if she is knocked out, according to a person familiar with his plans.

The chaos arguably helps explain the surge in support for Mordaunt, who doesn’t fall into any of the typical Tory tribes and has been backed by both Brexiteer right-wingers and more moderate figures.

Truss, in contrast, is pitching to the Brexit right (despite voting Remain in the 2016 referendum) while Sunak is viewed by many in the party as the candidate for Treasury orthodoxy.

His well-organized and well-resourced campaign gave him by far the most successful start to the contest, with an early raft of support last week making him the person to beat.

The Steamroller Approach

Team Sunak adopted a strategy of trying to steamroller ahead, emulating Johnson’s leadership campaign in 2019, a person familiar with his plans said. That meant launching first, building momentum to encourage MPs who want government jobs to back him, and trying not to say too much about his policy plans.

By Wednesday however, the momentum had swung behind Mordaunt, with YouGov and Conservative Home surveys finding she is the members’ top choice. The Sunak campaign is short of where it had hoped to be in terms of support from MPs, according to people familiar with their thinking.

Sunak’s sole focus is now on making sure he gets to the 120 MP supporter mark to guarantee making the ballot, one ally said.

Observers say that Mordaunt’s team is the least slick of the three and preliminary discussions about appointing people such asa Andrea Leadsom and David Davis to her cabinet have proved controversial. She has also struggled to win senior Cabinet endorsements. This has led to her campaign being chaotic behind the scenes.

However, the lack of well-oiled campaign machine indicates that, unlike Sunak and Truss, she hasn’t been preparing for months while serving in Johnson’s government, and that allows her to come across as less calculating than her rivals.

Underestimating Penny Mordaunt

As Truss looks to make up ground, Sunak and Mordaunt are both likely to come under further policy scrutiny in the coming days.

People on two other rival campaigns are briefing that Sunak privately opposed a number of key government policies while in government that he is now claiming to support, from the legislation on Northern Ireland Protocol to the Rwanda migrant plan. A spokeswoman for Sunak said that he supported the Rwanda policy in principle and declined to comment on the discussions on Northern Ireland.

Mordaunt, meanwhile, is likely to come under further pressure from both Sunak and Truss over her support for trans rights and opponents will seek to portray her as soft on Brexit and so-called culture wars issues like free speech, according to people close to the other campaigns.

Public criticism of Mordaunt from Truss supporters may also backfire if it encourages her to endorse Sunak if she doesn’t make the final runoff, a person familiar with her thinking said.

The increasingly bitter debate over relatively niche policy issues is also stirring broader concerns that the Conservatives look like they are taking two months off from tackling the cost-of-living crisis to do their dirty laundry in public. The party could eventually be punished by voters for that, one MP said.

Truss’ team had hoped that by this point she would be able to offer Mordaunt a top job in return for her support, according to people familiar with their deliberations. But there is no incentive for Mordaunt to consider such a deal when she is front-runner in the race.

Truss and her advisers underestimated Mordaunt’s popularity, one person close to the team admitted.

As a result, they find themselves playing catch up and fighting a campaign which is very different from the one they prepared for.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.