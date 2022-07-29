(Bloomberg) -- Liz Truss, the UK foreign secretary and front runner to become prime minister in September, has doubled down on a pledge to review the Bank of England’s mandate as she set out a economic growth target for the UK of 2.5% a year.

In an interview with Conservative Home, she recommitted to plans to “revisit the mandate” but stressed that she would preserve the BOE’s independence. No decisions have been made but a review is needed given the high levels of inflation, Truss insisted. Any review will include an examination of quantitative easing, she said.

Truss has made no secret of her plan to look again at the BOE but markets fear a full mandate review in the period of spiraling inflation would only add to the sense of uncertainty, and make it harder for the BOE to do its job. Inflation has reached a 40-year high of 9.4%, almost five times above the 2% target, and is expected to rise in to double digits shortly.

The BOE has stressed that around four-fifths of the overshoot is out of its hands and due to rising energy prices as well as snarled supply chain. It has raised rates five times to 1.25% since December and is expected to make an unprecedented half-point increase next week.

As prices have surged, central banks have come under scrutiny -- particularly over QE. Former New Zealand central bank governor Graeme Wheeler this week published a paper in which he said central banks “overdid interest-rate cuts and the scale of their quantitative easing.”

Truss has brought up the money supply in earlier remarks about the BOE mandate. The central bank created £450 billion pounds under QE during the pandemic to buy assets and keep a lid on market interest rates.

Speaking to Conservative Home, she said the mandate “was set in 1997 in completely different times, and one of the issues round controlling inflation is around monetary policy, and that’s not just about interest rates, it’s also about quantitative easing.”

“I haven’t made any decisions … but I think it’s important that we review our monetary policy settings and make sure it is delivering for the times we’re in now. And of course inflation is a major concern for people.”

She stressed that a mandate review would not impinge on the BOE’s independence to set policy. The BOE itself was planning to look at options in early 2020 before the pandemic, and both the US Federal reserve and the European Central Bank made remit changes in 2020.

“Are we really saying that the mandate Gordon Brown set in 1997 is fixed in stone forever? I mean that seems an extraordinary claim,” Truss said.

“It’s always been the case that the Bank of England operate within the mandate set by the chancellor. And what I’m saying is that should be reviewed.”

On her tax policies, she insisted that the £30 billion of tax cuts can be afforded and will drive growth. She added that she would not cut public spending, ruling out a return to austerity. “We will still be able to start paying down the National Debt in three years,” she said.

“I don’t want to cut public spending,” Truss said. “So I support the extra money that we’re putting into social care, for example. What I want to do is reform the public sector over the long term, so it’s more efficient.”

Key to her plans is an ambitious growth target, of an average of 2.5% a year -- a level not achieved consistently since before the 2008 financial crisis.

“We should be growing on average at 2.5$. And happiness is a faster-growing private sector than public sector. That’s what we need to achieve,” she said.

