Liz Truss suggested she’ll press ahead with the privatization of state-owned Channel Four Television Corp. if she wins the Conservative leadership race and becomes UK prime minister.

“I believe that where possible, it’s best to have companies operating in the private sector rather than the public sector,” Truss told reporters in Leeds, northern England on Thursday. “I will look in detail at the business case on Channel 4.”

The government said in April that it intended to sell Channel 4, and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who is overseeing the bill to enact those plans, is one of Truss’s key backers. Truss, who grew up in Leeds, said she was committed to the channel staying in the city, where it has its headquarters.

The foreign secretary is the front-runner to succeed Boris Johnson, leading her rival Rishi Sunak in polls of Tory Party members who will pick a winner by Sept. 5.

