Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak came under intense pressure on Friday to flesh out how they’ll support struggling households if they become UK prime minister next month, after the energy regulator said domestic power and gas bills in the winter will be almost triple last year’s level.

With just 10 days to go until Boris Johnson’s successor as premier and Conservative Party leader is announced, neither candidate has detailed how much assistance they’ll provide to families and businesses who face soaring energy costs, despite Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi conceding that the current support package is “not enough.”

Whichever candidate wins the Tory leadership contest, addressing the impact of rocketing energy bills will be at the top of their in-tray after Ofgem said on Friday that a price cap on average annual energy bills would rise to £3,549 ($4,206) in six weeks’ time. That’s 178% higher than last winter and 80% more than at present.

But Ofgem’s announcement failed to spark any new pledges from the candidates, with both reiterating measures they’ve already promised.

Truss -- the favorite to be announced the winner on Sept. 5 and take over from Johnson the following day -- promised to “work flat out” to “ensure people get the support needed.” But she also insisted it wouldn’t be right to explain exactly how that help would be structured before she looks at options presented to her if she wins the leadership race. Zahawi earlier said he’s working on options for the next prime minister to choose from.

Truss has already promised to cut taxes and suspend green energy levies on bills, but this would only mitigate a fraction of the latest increase for pensioners and low-income households.

Sunak, Zahawi’s predecessor who as chancellor in May announced a £15 billion support package, has vowed to enhance that. On Friday, he said there should be more support for pensioners and the most vulnerable, but declined to say how much money he would provide if he was prime minister. He’s previously also pledged to cut VAT from energy bills and help those on welfare.

With Ofgem due to adjust the price cap again in January and April, the worst may be yet to come. Cornwall Insight estimates the price cap will rise to £6,616 from April 1, while consultancy Auxilione predicts it will be £7,272.

“To allow people to stare into the pit of financial doom that is coming this winter without offering them the torch at the end of the tunnel, and saying, ‘help will come,’ without being specific is terrible for people’s mental health,” Martin Lewis, founder of consumer website MoneySavingExpert.com, told the BBC.

Johnson, for his part, is leaving it up to Truss or Sunak to announce and implement further support -- but did suggest on Friday that it’s inevitable that whoever wins the leadership contest will add to the “pipeline of cash” already planned.

“That is clearly now going to be augmented, increased by extra cash that the government is plainly going to be announcing in September,” Johnson said in a pooled television clip. He said that freezing bills for everyone -- as proposed by the opposition Labour Party -- is the wrong thing to do, and instead targeted support for vulnerable households is the preferred option.

Labour leader Keir Starmer, meanwhile, said people are frustrated the government is “not doing anything” in response to Friday’s price cap announcement.

Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley said the next prime minister had to act “urgently and decisively” to tackle the impact of the price rises.

“The response will need to match the scale of the crisis we have before us,” he said on BBC Radio. “This is beyond the capacity of the regulator and industry to address. The prime minister with his or her ministerial team will need to act urgently and decisively to address this.”

