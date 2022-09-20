(Bloomberg) -- Cutting levies on company profits is no remedy for Britain’s poor investment performance, Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government was warned as it prepares to announce tens of billions of pounds of tax giveaways.

Private-sector firms in the UK invest less than in any other Group of Seven country, despite the headline rate of corporation tax falling sharply over the past 15 years, the Institute for Public Policy Research said.

The warning comes days before Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to set out about £30 billion ($34 billion) of tax cuts promised by Truss during her campaign to succeed Boris Johnson. They include scrapping a plan to increase the corporate tax rate to 25% from 19% from April. The aim is to spur business investment and drive economic growth toward around 2.5% a year.

However, the IPPR said there is no evidence that cuts in corporation tax from as high as 30% in 2007 had achieved either objective.

In 2019, the UK fell behind Italy and Canada to have the lowest private-sector investment in the G7 as a proportion of GDP, the IPPR said. The following year, the UK ranked 28th for investment out of 31 countries in OECD club of developed countries. Investment has flatlined since the 2016 Brexit referendum and remains below its pre-pandemic levels.

“What is clear from this is that cutting corporation tax has failed to increase the UK’s dire levels of private-sector investment,” wrote George Dibb, head of the Centre for Economic Justice at the IPPR. “In fact, while we have been engaged in the race to the bottom on business taxation, our relative performance on business investment has been worsening.”

The left-of-center research group said any tax cuts should be targeted to avoid them being over costly and urged the government to commit to an industrial strategy for boosting investment and productivity.

“Such an approach calls for sectoral expertise and better policy overall, rather than broad-brush measures,” Dibb said.

