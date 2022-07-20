Truss vs. Sunak: What’s Next in the Race to Be Next UK Premier

(Bloomberg) -- Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will take part in the final run-off of the Conservative leadership contest, following Wednesday’s vote of Tory MPs which saw Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt eliminated.

After five rounds of voting among lawmakers whittled down the initial eight contenders, the two remaining candidates will embark on a six-week summer campaign, traveling the country to make their case in front of the wider Tory party membership.

Those members -- who number around 175,000, a tiny fraction of the UK electorate -- are the people who will vote to decide the next Conservative leader and therefore the prime minister who takes over from Boris Johnson.

Here’s how the process works:

Conservative members are eligible to vote so long as they joined the party on or before June 3 -- that’s in order to prevent non-Tories from joining the party solely to take part in the vote

Those eligible members will receive a ballot paper in the post, with ballot packs set to arrive from Aug. 1. Members can also vote online once they’ve received their pack.

Over the next month and a half, Sunak and Truss will take part in a series of regional hustings organized by Tory HQ. Those meetings -- which will be streamed online -- will see the two candidates face questions from members of the audience. The Conservative Party says it will announce details of the hustings on its website shortly.

There are also expected to be an as yet unknown number of live televised debates between the final two. BBC television will air the first one on Monday at 9pm.

Members are free to return their ballots or vote online at any time during the campaign. The deadline for voting is 5pm on Sept. 2.

The winner will be announced Sept. 5, and Johnson is due to hand over power the following day.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.