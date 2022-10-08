(Bloomberg) --

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss wants no limits on the number of applications for low-tax investment zones, despite concerns in the Treasury that they could mean billions of dollars in lost taxes, the Financial Times reported.

Britain’s finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, had tried to persuade Truss to limit the number of zones to 40, with Treasury officials telling the prime minister the project could create tax liabilities of as much as £12 billion ($13.3 billion) a year, the newspaper said.

The prime minister’s office denied that Kwarteng had been overruled, but said the number of such zones would be decided once everyone had a chance to apply, according to the FT.

The government is in discussions with 38 local authorities to establish investment zones in England and intends to expand them to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, it said last month.

