Trust in Ukraine’s New Leader Ebbs After Challenging Few Weeks

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainians’ confidence in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dipped as the novice leader faces challenges from his involvement in the U.S. impeachment scandal to questions over his ties to a local billionaire and his proposals to end the Kremlin-backed conflict in the nation’s east.

While trust in him fell from 79.4% in September, it was still healthy this month at almost 70%, according to a poll by the Kyiv-based Razumkov Center. But the share of Ukrainians who think their country is headed in the right direction plunged to 45% from 57%.

The survey of 2,015 people had a margin of error not exceeding 2.3 percentage points.

